During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, tech multinationals enjoyed windfall revenues and profits, but in the second quarter of this year, output began to slow amid fears of a recession.

Since the start of 2020, advertisers’ bets have been on technology platforms, taking advantage of the millions of consumers cornered at home. Two years later, the phenomenon has begun to dissipate.

Growing recession fears have prompted the digital advertising market to back off its bets, in the process taking fuel from the industry that has dominated Wall Street for the past decade.

The array of new challenges facing the economy, and in particular the industry, has already caused the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite Index to plunge by nearly a third so far this year.

Low income goal for the first time in history

While many of the so-called ‘Big Techs’ continue to report good revenues and profits, they are not meeting market expectations. Some have even begun to slow down the pace of hiring.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram slightly reduced its income in the second quarter of 2022, dragged down not only by the advertiser crisis but also by intense competition from its rival TikTok.

Revenue of $28.82 billion was 1% lower than $29.08 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Its earnings fell 36% to $6.7 billion.

The evil hour of the heavyweights of Wall Street

Meta is not alone. The slowdown in the digital advertising market is also affecting rivals such as Google, Twitter and even Snapchat, which have seen revenue decline.

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon, which together account for almost a quarter of the weight in the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index, have also felt the impact of the winds of crisis.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, had its slowest growth in two years, while Apple reduced its quarterly profit by 10%, affected by the closure of iPhone factories and other products in China amid new outbreaks of Covid-19. .

Revenue for Microsoft, which relies on licenses for its Windows operating system, rose 12% in the quarter, a result that would be highly coveted elsewhere but disappointed on Wall Street.

The firm has also been suffering from closures in China, from a deteriorating personal computer market and even the strengthening of the dollar, which makes its products more expensive.

Twitter saw lower revenue and profit and blamed it on the uncertainty associated with the so far unsuccessful sale to billionaire Elon Musk.

