Apple announced that its sales for the fiscal third quarter that ended July 1 fell 1.4% on year to $81.8 billion. By category, iPhone, Mac and iPad showed declines in sales, which were offset by increases in accessories and services such as Apple TV +.

In just one day, investors wiped out more than $100 billion of Apple’s stock market value, the most valuable company in the world. The reason: strong but disappointing financial results and declining iPhone sales.

Its action on Wall Street closed this Friday, August 4, with a loss of close to 5%. Its biggest drop this year brought market capitalization to just under $2.9 trillion, from around $3 trillion the previous day.

The sales of its flagship product fell 2.5% annually in the fiscal quarter ended July 1 up to 40,000 million dollars that, however, continue to represent almost half of its total sales.

Mac sales were $6.84 billion in the quarter, down 7.3%. But perhaps its hardest-hit category is the iPad. Its sales of $5.79 billion were almost 20% lower than a year ago.

The company’s wearables business, which includes Apple Watch and EarPods, posted a modest 2.5% rise, while everything points to services helping to maintain a strong balance sheet.

This segment, which includes its Apple TV+ service, which recently announced an agreement to broadcast Major League Soccer, had revenue of $21.21 billion, up 8.2%.

Although weaker-than-expected sales of Apple’s most famous device disappointed investors, executives said they would improve in the fourth quarter.

With Reuters and AP