So far this year, several South American countries have begun to report considerable drops in their annual inflation rate. Peru, Chile and Paraguay are the ones that have registered the greatest cooling in prices, in a behavior that analysts have attributed to the strict monetary policy carried out by some central banks in the region.

After the consequences of the pandemic and after the consequences of the war in Ukraine on world markets, the economic authorities of several South American countries had to deal with problems in the supply chains that triggered global inflation.

Pressured by high prices, since last year, the region’s central banks have opted to reverse a strategy of ultra-low interest rates implemented during the pandemic and increase rates to discourage consumption and achieve the desired inflationary targets that each one set for themselves. .

Brazil was one of the pioneers in raising reference rates, to make way for Peru, Chile and Paraguay, which also entered this wave. Decisions that even anticipated the increases in the rates of the United States Federal Reserve (FED) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

Precisely, Chili It is the country that has registered the greatest slowdown in its inflation rate if the annualized records of January 2023 are compared with those of July.

In the first month of the year, according to the statistics office, it reported 12.3% in its annual rate and in July it fell to 6.5% per year, which represents a considerable reduction of 5.8 percentage points, although still far from the target range established by its Central Bank, between 2% and 4%.

guyana it is second on the list in this regional comparison: in January, annualized inflation stood at more than 6% and by June the rate was already less than 2%.

Paraguayan It also has a similar outlook and in just six months, its annual inflation eased 3.6 percentage points from the 7.8% with which it began the year. In this same period, Uruguay managed to reduce its annual rate by 3.26 percentage points and Peru by 2.76 points.

Countries with the lowest inflation

However, if the data is detailed not by the greatest variation in the course of the year, but only by identifying the lowest rate, it is where we can talk about Ecuador and bolivian.

Although according to the annualized data delivered month by month there is no consecutive downward trend, the most recent data on the rate for Ecuador shows 2.1% per year and Bolivia 2.7%. guyana also falls into this classification.

The Central Bank of Brazilwhere inflation has fallen to 3.2% year-on-year in July, decided last month on its first interest rate cut in three years.

The countries with the highest increase in the cost of living in South America

Those who finish completing this table are the South American countries that, contrary to their peers, have the highest inflation levels.

The first position is occupied Venezuela, which has just come out of a hyperinflation phenomenon and, according to data provided by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), this year its inflation has not dropped below 350%. In contrast, in July it stood at 439% year-on-year, establishing itself as the highest in the region.

Venezuela is followed by Argentina, where since the end of 2022 it was rumored that it would exceed three digits of annual inflation. Since February it has exceeded 100% and since then there have only been signs of acceleration. The most recent data is 115.6% annual to June.