The increase in prices seems unstoppable in Mexico, a country that reported this Monday a year-on-year inflation of 7.68% in April, the highest level since January 2011, while analysts expect further increases in interest rates from the Bank of Mexico.

As reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, general annual inflation stood at 7.68% in April, putting pressure on the central bank to continue tightening monetary policy.

In April, prices rose 0.54% per month compared to the previous month, which represents the third consecutive month on the rise, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, Inegi.

The private sector in Mexico projects to close the year with year-on-year inflation of 7%, more than double the 3% goal of the Bank of Mexico, Banxico, but there are risks of higher prices, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

“If these same inflationary pressures continue until the third quarter, this would imply a scenario where inflation could close in Mexico at a level of 10%, an adverse scenario that cannot be ruled out yet,” the analyst commented.

The three products with the highest monthly increase in price were serrano chili, with 25.65%; the tomato, with 20.23% and the avocado, with a rise of 13.94%, each one is important in the Mexican diet.

At an annual level, agricultural prices increased by 14.36%. For its part, the minimum consumption basket, made up of 176 products and services, rose by 0.44% monthly and 8.31% year-on-year.

Likewise, the underlying price index, an index that eliminates items with high price volatility, also increased 0.78% monthly and left the annual rate at 7.22%.

“Unfortunately in Mexico, the underlying component, which is what determines inflation in the medium and long term, is on the rise again, rising for 17 consecutive months,” Siller said.

A pact with businessmen to control inflation

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who proposed a plan to combat inflation consisting of a pact with businessmen to control the prices of the basic basket, will begin a tour with agronomists to promote self-consumption.

In his usual morning press conference, he argued that the high prices are due to external factors. “We think that we are going to go down. Comparisons are not good when it comes to price increases, but the United States brings 8.5% and, in general, all countries are facing inflation,” she said.

“The panorama continues to be uncertain and with upward risks, to the extent that the conflict in Ukraine and the confinements in China spread, which contribute to the imbalance between supply and demand,” said Alejandro Saldaña, the Bank’s chief economist.

Although Mexico is the country with the lowest inflation in energy of the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, energy and rates authorized by the Government rose by 5.18% per year, according to what was revealed by the ineg.

