Europe’s largest economy saw a sharp slowdown in September, when the inflation rate fell to 4.5% year-on-year, from 6.1% in August. The German outlook could prompt the European Central Bank to make decisions to relax the increase in interest rates, while the country is still struggling to reverse the negative forecasts for its economic growth for this year.

It hit its lowest level since February 2022, when rumors of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine were barely circulating.

In September, Germany’s annual inflation slowed sharply to 4.5%; a sharp drop from 6.1% in August, or even sharper from the 8.6% reached in September 2022.

Germany annual inflation © France 24 Spanish

Energy prices were only 1% higher in annualized terms, but food prices continued their upward path, registering a year-on-year increase of 7.5%.

According to that country’s Federal Statistics Office, core inflation, which excludes changing food and energy prices, also fell to 4.6% year-on-year, from the 54.5% it reported in August.

The end of temporary government energy relief measures and cheaper public transport deals were two of the factors adding to the upward pressure on prices.

About 1 percentage point of the decline in inflation is due to the fact that the 9 euro note and the fuel discount expired in September last year, said Ralph Solveen, senior economist at Commerzbank.

Despite this encouraging outlook in inflationary terms, in terms of economic growth a negative scenario is predicted for the German economy.

This Thursday, September 28, it was learned that five economic institutes predict that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Germany will contract 0.6% in 2023, as rising interest rates take their toll on the economy and stubborn inflation —still very far from the Central Bank’s 2% target—depresses German consumption.

“The most important reason for this revision is that industry and private consumption are recovering more slowly than we expected in the spring,” said Oliver Holtemoeller, vice president and head of the macroeconomics department at the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH).

With Reuters