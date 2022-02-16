Data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Census confirm that Argentines continue to struggle with consumer prices, which increased 3.9% in January compared to December.

In January, Argentine consumer prices increased for the second consecutive month. January inflation was 3.9% compared to December, although it was below economists’ expectations of 4%.

While the year-on-year figure, that is, January 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, was 50.7%, one of the highest year-on-year rates in the world. The prices of communications, hotels, restaurants and food led this increase.

In the January figure compared to the previous month, prices experienced a minimal acceleration from the 3.8% rate recorded in December, but touched their highest level since April 2021.

Several private economists consulted by the Central Bank for their expectations report project that inflation will be 55% this year, higher than the 50.9% recorded in 2021, and would only begin to slow down below 4% per month from May.

“We are not optimistic about the dynamics of the first quarter of the year, nor in that of the full year,” said the LCG consultant, which projects annual inflation of 60%.

The prospects are not optimistic: after the agreement between the Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund, increases in service rates are coming to reduce the burden of subsidies paid by the State, as well as a possible correction in the exchange rate, negotiated in the framework of an understanding with the IMF that could drive up prices.

According to Martín Guzmán, Finance Minister, they agreed with the agency to apply a multiple approach to the problem, including a reduction in the monetary issue to price and salary agreements to “anchor” inflation.

Likewise, the principle of understanding with the IMF mentions a reduction in the fiscal deficit, which would go from 3% of GDP in 2021 to 2.5% this year and 0.9% in 2024, which would require lowering the burden of subsidies to public services through rate increases that impact inflation.

“Inertia is the component that dominates the evolution of prices from month to month, and the only way to break it is with a consistent monetary and fiscal policy over time,” the Institute for Labor and Economics said in a report. .

According to this report, the agreed fiscal changes will be “gradualistic”, “which is not necessarily inconsistent, but it will take longer to bring inflation closer to international standards.”

with EFE