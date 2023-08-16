The South American nation is battling its worst inflation since the early 1990s, with triple-digit annual increases. Rising costs undermine wages and savings and have pushed four in ten people below the poverty line.

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Argentina confirmed that, in July 2023, the variation in the prices of the family basket slowed down to 113.4% year-on-year, bittersweet news amid the political storm that threatens a worse result for August.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate, which measures July prices compared to the previous month, stood at 6.3%, well below forecasts for a 7.1% jump.

The largest price increases in July were registered in communications, recreation and culture. However, the highest incidence came from food, whose value increased by 5.8% month to month and 116.3% in interannual terms.

The economic impact of the elections





Rapid price increases are playing a key role in the presidential race ahead of the October 22 vote. By then, according to the most recent survey of analysts, headline inflation could be exceeding 140% per year.

Despite the slowdown in July, analysts expect inflation to pick up again in August due to market turbulence following the primary elections.

Indeed, to an inflation that is already red hot, a devaluation of close to 20% of the peso decreed on Monday by the Central Bank could be added as fuel, which brought the value of the local currency against the dollar to historically low levels, both in the official market, as well as the informal one.

With Reuters and EFE