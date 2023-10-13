In September the inflation figure was 138.3% year-on-year, a strong acceleration of the August rate (124.4%), and which represents the highest level in 30 years. The high price increase continues to put pressure on the pockets of Argentines and further heats up the economy on the eve of the presidential elections on October 22.

The turbulent economic crisis in Latin America’s third-largest economy continues to worsen as the days go by and as the countdown to choose the next president is underway.

Second only to Venezuela, where September inflation was 317.6% annually, Argentina has not managed to reduce the rate below the 110% it reached in May of this year.

The ninth month rate also shows that the increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages was one of those driving inflation in September. It ranked third with 14.3%, behind recreation and culture (15.1%) and clothing and footwear, which ranked first with six tenths more (15.7%).

In monthly data it also reaches levels not seen since February 1997, a period in which the “convertibility” regime between the peso and the US dollar was adopted after the hyperinflation that the country experienced in the 1990s.

“With the September data, the CPI records its two-month period with the highest variation February-March 1991. Unfortunately, with the latest data, Argentina registers its highest annual inflation in 32 years,” Eugenio Marí, told EFE, Chief Economist of the Freedom and Progress Foundation.

In the inter-monthly data in September it advanced 12.7% from 12.4% in August, the month in which the first round of the presidential elections was held and the Central Bank decided to devalue the official exchange rate by 22% .

The devaluation of the peso contributed to the increase in inflation

Since before August 13, when the first round of the presidential elections was held, there was already talk of the deep devaluation that the national currency began to experience. Much of this phenomenon, according to analysts, occurred due to the statements of some of the candidates that scared the markets.

In July, the price of the dollar in the parallel market, known as the “blue dollar,” exceeded the barrier of 500 pesos per US dollar, and these “record” numbers were later repeated in August and September, reaching 1,000 pesos per US dollar. dollar on October 10.

“The escalation of free dollars this week will have an impact on price formation. The widening of the exchange gap has already translated into price correction in the past,” said the consulting firm LCG in a report.

Several presidential candidates have blamed the favorite in the race for the Casa Rosada, the liberal Javier Milei, since the economist recommended Argentines not to renew deposits at a fixed rate, ensuring that the currency “is not worth a damn.”

The far-right candidate responded to criticism and a criminal complaint that President Alberto Fernández launched against him for allegedly fueling the strong devaluation of the currency.

“Our statements about the Argentine economic situation are the same ones we have been maintaining for years, and this impoverishing model leads inexorably to hyperinflation. And that has nothing to do with us,” Milei said, adding that the Government must “take responsibility.” of the economic disaster” that it has left behind.

“I ask you, am I responsible for the fiscal deficit? Am I responsible for the monetary issue? Am I responsible for getting into debt?” he added.

With AP