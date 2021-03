According to Statistics Finland, the value of new orders in manufacturing was 6.3 per cent lower in January than a year earlier.

Industry Working-day adjusted output was 0.9 per cent higher in January this year than in January last year, according to Statistics Finland.

Compared with December, seasonally adjusted industrial production grew by 1% in January.

