According to the World Population Prospects 2022, issued by the United Nations Organization (UN) and the United States Census Bureau, India will surpass China in the number of inhabitants during the year 2023. However, this demographic growth has generated concern in various organizations about the negative impact that this situation is having on the development of the employment rate among women.

Various multilateral organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), point out that India is the nation with one of the fastest growing economies in the world. In fact, by 2023 the agency forecasts a rise in the order of 6.1%.

Additionally, it is estimated that by 2030 India will be the third largest economy in the world, only surpassed by the United States and China, while millions of inhabitants will rise out of poverty, advance forecasts.

But while demographic and economic growth is consolidated, fear among women increases for not being able to access the labor market or being forced to retire from it to do work at home.

“Girls are considered inferior compared to boys. They just have to do housework,” Sunita Sutar, who works as an auditor, told the AP news agency.

According to data from the World Bank, published by the independent media organization NPR, since 2021 one in five women is in the labor market, but female participation still registers very low numbers.

For any economy, the participation of women in the labor market is important, since this favors a faster development of those countries, the employment rate among Indian women reached a maximum level of 35% in 2004, but the figure it was reduced to 25% by the year 2022.

“There has been a drop in women’s participation rates, which is worrying because it sends a very strong message that women are the ones who care. One of the reasons women had to leave, even the rare and rare employment opportunities they have, it was because of their caring roles.Therefore, we need a care economy for women to stay in the workplace, as women’s labor participation contributes to less than 20% of GDP of the country,” said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India.

However, for some analysts these statistics are not real since official organizations take into consideration to determine the rate of employed people those who work at least one hour outside the home the previous week, when the statistics are taken.

In addition to the home, other factors keep women from formal employment

But caregiving and home maintenance is not the only thing that is keeping women out of the job market. According to the independent media organization NPR, the difficulties in accessing training and the vacancies in rudimentary jobs clash with the levels of prosperity that the country exhibits.

“As the economy grows, women are withdrawing from work, in part because women’s work is seen as a reserve or emergency measure,” said AL Sharada, a sociologist, demographer and director of Population First.

On the other hand, the International Labor Organization (ILO) refers that education is another factor that prevents the presence of more women in the labor market for two reasons. One is related to the fact that women currently spend more time in schools and this decreases the period of eligibility for the labor market. On the other hand, despite the greater preparation of women, this has not translated into jobs.

With AP, and local media