The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, affirmed that the UAE and India have strong bilateral relations and a sustainable strategic partnership in all fields, as economic relations were characterized by continuous development and common denominators in visions and strategies aimed at expanding in new economic sectors, as vital sectors that support sustainable growth and competitiveness of their economy. Pointing out that India is one of the five major markets exporting tourism to the country.

He said, “Economic cooperation between the UAE and India is witnessing continuous momentum in the fields and activities of the circular economy, tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises, renewable energy, technology, digital transformation, and transportation, in light of their economic partnership and the capabilities enjoyed by the two countries.”

The Minister of Economy indicated that the two countries have adopted a number of initiatives and joint action plans to support the expansion of the new economy sectors in their markets, stimulate the growth of the business of Emirati and Indian startups, and provide them with more benefits and incentives to ensure an increase in their contribution to supporting the growth of the GDP of the two countries.

He continued: «We are keen to strengthen our economic partnership with our partners in the Indian government and to continue joint efforts, especially since India is one of the five major markets exporting tourism to the country, as the UAE received more than 3.1 million Indian tourists during 2022, an increase of 900,000 visitors compared to 2022. 2021.

He added, “Air traffic between the two countries witnesses more than 1,800 flights per month via Emirati national carriers, and non-oil foreign trade between the two countries reached 188.8 billion dirhams during 2022, a growth of 15% compared to 2021.”