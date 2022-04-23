Inflation seems unstoppable throughout the world, aggravated by the war in Ukraine, and central banks are trying to deal with it by increasing reference interest rates, a measure that reduces credit and the ability of citizens to save.

The central banks of Latin America continue to tighten their monetary policy in their attempt to curb the galloping inflation that is affecting the world and that is showing historical levels in the region.

Interest rates are the price of money that the issuers of each country stipulate and serve as a reference for the credits that are provided to citizens. Central banks calculate inflationary expectations, which is a market measurement of what may happen in the future and which, in recent months, has skyrocketed after the imbalance between post-pandemic supply and demand, and subsequently the increase in prices of hydrocarbons due to the war in Ukraine.

As interest rates rise in countries, loans cost more and people tend to borrow less money. This lowers the demand for products and contracts the economy, something that seems logical at a time when demand is skyrocketing and goods and services are not enough.

According to data from the World Bank, year-on-year inflation in Latin America is around 7%, while the International Monetary Fund is more pessimistic in its forecasts and estimates that inflation could end 2022 at around 10%.

The economies with the highest inflation in Latin America © France 24

Every month, countries like Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Chile break their own price increase records and behind them, central banks try to stop the inflationary race by adjusting monetary policy.

“What the theory says is that when these things happen, you have to slow down the horse by pulling on the reins. Raising rates is like forcing the horse to slow down,” says Alberto Bernal León, Director of Global Strategy at XP Investments.

Bernal explains that the rise in interest rates is good news “for families that have savings and invest in certificates of deposit in banks. For the money saved they receive more dividends, that is good for them”.

On the other hand, for those who want to buy a house, a car, or have credit card debt, “raising rates is bad news, because it costs them more to pay the maintenance fee on those debts.”

For the economist, the increase in interest rates decreases the ability and interest of people to buy goods or take on more debt, and this has an effect on the economy that is not positive, but necessary.

Interest rates in Latin America © France 24

When asked about the actions of the central banks in the region, he commented that they “began to act before the US Federal Reserve. A value judgment is that Latin America was a little ahead of the developed world in raising rates of interest,” he adds.

The increase in rates that the region is experiencing may also reduce the capacity and interest of industries in investing in new projects, although the economy will continue its course, says Bernal. “You have to move on. Sometimes people work with interest rates of 5%, 2%, 8%, at all levels there is always growth, there is always investment, there always has been and it should not be different”, the expert told France 24.