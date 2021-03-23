In an attempt to provide an institutional basis for the increasingly frequent use of the dollar as a payment currency in Venezuela, the Government of Nicolás Maduro recently authorized the opening of accounts in the US currency at several local banks.

That Venezuela has launched new and higher denominations of banknotes is just one example of the hyperinflation that the country is experiencing and its consequent devaluation of the currency.

Inflation not only pulverized the purchasing power of Venezuelans, but also the value of local banknotes. An example of this is that the 1,000,000 bolivar piece, the highest denomination in the country and which was created recently, barely represents half a dollar.

The 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars that already circulate in the economy have a value, at the official exchange rate of this Monday, March 22, 2021, of 10, 25 and 50 cents, respectively.

With this scenario, the Venezuelans who have been able to have protected themselves from inflation in the dollar, a currency that went from being banned to being the ideal for almost any transaction. From buying a used car to a coffee.

Local economists have called this phenomenon “de facto or disorderly dollarization”, that is, although it is not a State policy, it does occur in practice.

Dollar accounts as a solution to inflation

The Government of Nicolás Maduro recently authorized, with specific conditions, the opening of accounts in dollars in several local banks, after years of rejecting the measure.

In dialogue with the EFE agency, the local economist Jesús Casique estimated that, in the near future, a good part of the citizens and businessmen of Venezuela will swell the lists of clients in foreign currency.

This country has a digitization of the economy underway, which includes accounts in dollars, given that the Government does not have foreign exchange to inject. That is, Venezuelans will be able to open their accounts in dollars using their own bills, but it is expected that they will also use them for payments through debit or credit cards.

With EFE