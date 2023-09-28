The Argentine statistics office revealed that, in the first half of 2023, poverty in 31 urban conglomerates was 40.1% of the population, the highest rate recorded in the last three years, which shows the worsening of the acute economic crisis and social situation that plagues the country.

To measure the growing crisis that is drowning Argentina’s economy, it is enough to take a look at its most recent macroeconomic figures: a negative growth of the Gross Domestic Product expected for this year at around 2%, an inflation of 124.4% annually and a poverty that already exceeds 40%.

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) revealed that, If as of June 2022 there were 10.6 million Argentines in povertyto, In the same month of this year the figure already reached 11.8 million.

The measurement excludes rural areas and takes into account data from 31 urban agglomerations that only cover 29.4 million of the country’s almost 46 million inhabitants.

As of June, of the total studied, 40.1% were in poverty at the end of the semester, more than the 39.2% of the immediately previous semester and well above the 36.5% of the first six months of 2022.

Poverty affects four out of every ten urban citizens in Argentina © France 24

The highest poverty rate in three years

During much of the 20th century, Argentina showed a dynamic of social mobility that gave rise to a large middle class and highlighted the country in the region. But the good times went off the rails and poverty has remained firmly above 25% for the past two decades.

The average monthly income for a typical family of four in Argentina was 124,071 pesos ($355) per month in the first half of this year, according to Indec, well below the 199,593 pesos ($570) needed to stay out of poverty. poverty.

The results of poverty in the first semester – which is the highest in three years – show that 56% of inhabitants between zero and 14 years old are poor. Of that total, 13.6% were destitute at the end of this period.

In recent weeks, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, candidate for the Presidency, has unveiled a series of measures to try to help Argentines who have seen their purchasing power decimated.

More recently, he stated that those who are not formally employed and do not receive any type of social assistance will receive 94,000 pesos ($256) divided into two monthly payments, in October and November.

The measures come as Massa tries to gain ground on right-wing populist Javier Milei, who leads opinion polls ahead of the October 22 presidential election. And who says that he will resort to dollarization to end inflation.