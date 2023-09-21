The Central Bank of Brazil reduced the cost of access to money to its lowest level in 16 months, in response to a slowdown in the prices of the family basket. The Minister of Finance of Colombia asked the Central Bank to do the same.

It is the second consecutive month in which the Central Bank of Brazil decides to lower its reference interest rates, those at which commercial banks access the money that they then distribute as loans among their clients in exchange for a higher interest.

The entity reduced the basic interest rate by half a percentage point, which now stands at 12.75% annually, the lowest level since mid-2022, the issuing body reported, while highlighting the decrease in inflation expectations.

The decrease in interest rates has been a repeated request of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after highlighting a consistent moderation in prices. But it is a strategy that only some central banks in Latin America and a few in Asia seem to be applying.

Brazil is the only one of the large economies that this week has decided to cut its interest rates © France 24

In the footsteps of Latin America?

If several financial market analysts have agreed on something in recent months, it is that, once the war broke out in Ukraine, the Latin American region took the lead in a monetary strategy designed to combat the widespread increases in the prices of the family basket: raise interest rates.

Now, several countries in the region tend to lower them. However, in Europe and the United States, which at the time also applied the same dose of increasing credit prices to contain prices, they have not dared to do so much.

Just a week ago, the European Central Bank once again raised its key rate to a historic maximum of 4% annually, despite pressure to take a pause to give respite to an economy that is showing signs of deterioration.

And the United States Federal Reserve decided this Wednesday, September 20, to maintain its rates in a range of between 5.25% and 5%, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive months of increases. The Bank of England did the same this Thursday, leaving its interest rate intact at 5.25% annually after 14 consecutive increases. But possible declines are not in sight in the near future.

In Colombia, the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Ricardo Bonilla, urged a decrease in interest rates at the Banco de la República’s monetary policy meeting next week.

How do interest rates affect the economy?

Buying a car, owning your own home or making purchases with a credit card can be more expensive or cheaper, depending on the interest rate, the benefit that financial entities such as banks receive for lending money.

Orthodoxy says that when countries face persistent inflationary outbreaks, a rate increase is the most reliable tool, as it inhibits borrowing and therefore helps lower prices.

The United States has seen a downward trend in its prices since the Fed began raising its rates aggressively. From four-decade highs in mid-2022, annual inflation today is less than 4%, although it is still very far from the 2% target.

The Fed pauses raising interest rates. © France 24 Spanish

When the war broke out in Ukraine, the rising cost of money was a constant. Now it is important to keep them stable. With the exception of certain economies in Latin America, which already see that it is time to take pressure off consumers.

With Reuters and EFE