The consumer price index in Argentina rose 48.8% in May compared to the same month last year, with an even more worrying trend in the area of ​​food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The inflation report in Argentina in May 2021 brought good news and several bad news: on the one hand, the average increase in the prices of the family basket was lower in May (3.3%) than in April (4.1% ), if compared to the immediately preceding month.

However, the annualized variation of 48.8%, that is, compared to last year’s prices, is still one of the highest in South America, only surpassed by Venezuela. And it shows an even higher rise in the food sector.

But the most significant increase, according to the report from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, is that of meat prices, which rose 72.9% in year-on-year terms and accumulated a rise of 27% so far this year. 6%.



In May, the government of Alberto Fernández suspended beef exports to contain their values ​​in the domestic market, which at that time were growing 60% year-on-year, evidence that the strategy may not be working.

Last week, the Government launched, through an agreement with 24 large companies, a basket with 70 mass consumption products, mostly food and beverages, which will be sold at frozen prices until the end of the year.

Argentina is not only burdened with three years of a strong economic recession and high rates of unemployment and poverty. In 2020, the prices of the family basket rose 36.1% and the Government projected a rise of 29% for 2021, which, given the behavior of prices so far this year, is a difficult objective to meet.

