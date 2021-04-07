The International Monetary Fund raised its projection for world growth for 2021 from 5.5% to 6%. In Latin America, the forecast improved to 4.6%, but the speed of recovery will depend on the economic activities on which each country depends.

When it comes to recovering economically from the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, each country in Latin America has its own story to tell. The International Monetary Fund warned that the speed of recovery will be different in each case.

Returning to the economic levels of before the pandemic is a process that, according to the multilateral organization, will have “various speeds”, with great differences between exporting countries and those dependent on tourism.

According to its forecasts, Latin America will grow in 2021 at a rate of 4.6%, half a point above the IMF forecast for January, while the world Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could increase by 6%.

Better US demand and stimulus will aid recovery

In the updated Global Economic Outlook report, the experts explain that the expected development for this year is due, in large part, to the growth of the large exporting countries in the region, such as Argentina, Brazil and Peru, which have been positively impacted due to the rebound in global manufacturing in the second half of 2020.

However, in the Argentine case, inflation continues to be very high. So “much remains to be done in terms of macroeconomic stabilization,” said Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist.

For their part, the Brazilian and Mexican economies will be two of the “main beneficiaries” of the fiscal stimulus package launched by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, for being among its largest trading partners.

The most critical situation will come for the countries that depend on tourism, mostly located in the Caribbean.

The IMF is holding its spring meeting this week with the World Bank, again virtually due to the pandemic, in which economic leaders will discuss the main global challenges.

With EFE and Reuters