The International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecasts for 2021 and some countries should do better than expected. “In India, growth is expected to be 11.5% this year, almost three points higher than what was forecast by the IMF just three months ago“, observes the journalist Jean-Paul Chapel on the set of the 20 Hours of France 2, Wednesday January 27. After a long confinement in 2020, the country’s activity has rebounded. In China, the IMF is finally forecasting growth of 8, 1% in 2021, a result due to the radical policy of managing the epidemic in the country. “It is one of the few countries which has already regained its pre-crisis level of wealth“, adds the journalist.

The IMF also forecasts a growth of 5.1% of the United States thanks to the vast plans of stimulus of the economy which follow one another. On the other hand, the institution forecasts a growth lag in the euro area of ​​one point compared to what was initially expected, with 4.2% growth. In Europe, France should do well with higher growth than Germany, 5.5% against 3.5%. But, like all forecasts, these figures should be taken with caution. “If confinements continue and if vaccination is delayed, the economic results will be poorer“, concludes Jean-Paul Chapel.