





05:14 World Bank President Ajay Banga, World Bank Secretary Mercy Tembon, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Secretary Ceda Ogada, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director ( IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, chair the plenary session of the annual meeting during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, following last month’s deadly earthquake. in Marrakech, Morocco, on October 13, 2023. © REUTERS/Susana Vera

The international lender considers that Latin America has enough opportunities to “grow more” if it focused on the foreign trade of the countries in the region; However, he points out that the lack of infrastructure and the inefficiency between trade relations prevent the upward path of the economies that make up the Latin American bloc. The Fund estimates a growth of 2.3% for this year and a scenario without any changes for 2024.