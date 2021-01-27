The International Monetary Fund estimates that Latin America would grow 4.1% in 2021, five tenths more than what was forecast in October, as the process of distribution of vaccines accelerates.

Although the prospects are better, both for the world and for Latin America in particular, the International Monetary Fund believes that the region will continue to lag behind the rest.

In its latest update to the economic outlook report, the agency predicts that the spread of Covid-19 vaccines will drive a stronger economic recovery in 2021.

After sinking 3.5% in 2020, the worst year since World War II, the world economy would grow 5.5% this year, the 190-country lending organization predicted.

The new figure for 2021 shows an improvement over the 5.2% expansion forecast by the IMF in October and would mark the fastest year of global growth since the 2010 reversal of the financial crisis.

In Latin America, which is the most affected region, the IMF revealed that in 2020 the drop was greater than that of the rest of the world: 7.4%, while for this year it expects a recovery of 4.1%.

Recovery “depends on the outcome of this race between a mutant virus and vaccines and the ability of policies to provide effective support until the pandemic is over,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said at a press conference. on Tuesday.

