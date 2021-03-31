After the global economic contraction of 2020, the International Monetary Fund estimates that GDP will increase 5.5% this year. However, the agency anticipated that it will soon improve that forecast, in view of the more encouraging prospects.

The International Monetary Fund will present its updated growth projections next week at its spring meeting with the World Bank. However, he already anticipates that these will be much better.

So far, the IMF expects growth of more than 5.5% this year and 4.2% by 2022. The director of the organization, Kristalina Georgieva, revealed that “the prospects have improved in general”, although she warned that “they are diverging dangerously not only within countries, but also between countries and regions “

On the one hand, Georgieva said that the world economy enjoys a stronger foundation after governments spent some $ 16 trillion on fiscal measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate its economic impact.

.@KGeorgieva: The outlook has improved overall, but prospects are diverging dangerously across countries & regions. We see a multi-speed recovery, increasingly powered by two engines — the US & China. And there is extremely high uncertainty, including over financial conditions. pic.twitter.com/TinHMG2qC5 – IMFLive (@IMFLive) March 30, 2021



However, there is an uneven fiscal and vaccine access response after the pandemic, especially in emerging markets.

“Vaccines are not yet available to everyone and everywhere. Too many people continue to face job losses and increased poverty,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations. “Too many countries are being left behind.”

Georgieva added that the United States and China are driving a “multi-speed recovery” from the crisis, with advanced economies facing a cumulative 11% loss in per capita income, while emerging and developing economies excluding China would see a 20% drop.

The agency had placed last year’s global contraction at 3.5%, the largest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

With Reuters and EFE