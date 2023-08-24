The international lender’s board approved immediate disbursement within the fifth and sixth review of its Argentina debt refinancing agreement. With this amount, the total disbursements amount to 36,000 million dollars.

It was one of the objectives of the trip of the Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in Washington: to receive the money that his country needs to face the economic crisis.

This Wednesday, August 23, the International Monetary Fund said that the approval of this disbursement came, despite the fact that the objectives set by the lender were not achieved.

On this occasion, “the unprecedented drought” and “policy deviations” compromised the performance of the South American country’s finances, according to the international entity.

Currently Argentina must deal with increasing pressure on its local currency, a shortage of foreign currency and a growing inflation that does not subside from 100% and in July reached 113% annually.

And while the fresh funds from the IMF may give Argentina’s finances a breather, the country still must use some of this money to pay off other commitments, such as the $775 million that Qatar lent it and the $1 billion that the Bank of Development of Latin America (CAF) to pay one of the IMF maturities.

Sergio Massa, the head of the economic portfolio and candidate for the Presidency, said from Washington that there has also been progress in other contracts with the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, which will allow “carrying out key development works, reinforcing the food agenda and strengthen our SMEs”, explained the official.

With EFE and local media.