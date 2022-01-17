The International Labor Organization doubled the number of jobs lost by 2023 and states that the main cause is the health crisis caused by Covid-19, which has ended 52 million full-time jobs so far.

Fewer jobs until 2023. The International Labor Organization (ILO) assured that the prolongation of the pandemic and the uncertainty it generates is causing twice as many jobs lost as expected in the middle of last year.

According to the agency, in 2022 there will be some 52 million fewer jobs than before the global emergency and as a consequence this year the number of hours worked will be 2% less than before the pandemic.

The ILO report on employment and social prospects for 2022 states that even in 2023 there will be some 27 million fewer jobs, and warns of a “slow and uncertain” recovery.

“Global labor market prospects have deteriorated since the latest ILO projections; a return to pre-pandemic outcomes is likely to remain elusive for much of the world in the coming years,” the report said.

Women bang pots and pans as they march to protest against unemployment, high prices and hunger in the Heliopolis favela in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 21, 2021. © / Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

There are currently 207 million unemployed people in the world, up from 186 million in 2019. The recovery has been uneven between high- and low-income countries, causing “long-term knock-on effects that could derail the recovery.” “.

Guy Ryder, director general of the ILO, stated that there were numerous factors behind his review, although the “main one is the persistence of the pandemic and its variants, especially Ómicron”.

“This damage is likely to take several years to repair and there could be long-term consequences for labor force participation, household income, social cohesion and possibly political cohesion,” Ryder said.

Recovery patterns vary by report, with the most encouraging signs in Europe and North America, while the most negative are in Latin America and the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.

Likewise, female employment resulted in poor results in the report. In 2022 it will be 1.8% below the 2019 rate. According to experts, women are overrepresented in some of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as hospitality, restaurants and retail.

Likewise, women figure in most of the personnel dedicated to nursing and patient care, activities that have been under pressure in the last two years.