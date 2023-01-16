The International Labor Organization (ILO) expects global employment to slow sharply to 1% in 2023, compared with 2% in 2022. A shortage of new jobs is expected to hit countries recovering from the fallout of the pandemic and that the increase in the cost of living pushes more people into poverty.

Global job growth could be cut in half by 2023, compared to the previous year. The war in Ukraine, the slow recovery of some countries from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation and the strict monetary policies to contain it are some of the reasons for this employment outlook.

This Monday, January 16, the international entity released its forecasts for the labor sector this year. Although negative, according to the ILO “it could still get worse if the global economy slows down.”

The ILO had previously forecast 1.5% for global employment growth in 2023, whereas now it expects an advance of only 1%.

Global employment growth in 2023 © France 24 English

According to the organization, progress in reducing the number of informal jobs in the world is also likely to be reversed in the coming years.

“The current slowdown means that many workers will have to accept lower-quality jobs, often at very low wages, sometimes with insufficient hours,” said Richard Samans, Director of the ILO’s Research Department. “In addition, as prices rise faster than nominal labor income, the cost-of-living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty,” he added.

ILO members estimated that global unemployment will increase slightly in 2023, paying three million people. With this, 208 million people would be without work.

In its report, the organization values ​​that only 2.9 million new jobs will arrive in 2023, which represents a rise of 0.9% compared to the previous year. It foresees that in 2024 there will be 4.6 million new jobs, that is, 1.4% more than now.

The economic slowdown will also force people to accept low-paying jobs or jobs that are devoid of social protection, a scenario that came with the Covid-19 pandemic and looks set to continue.

with Reuters