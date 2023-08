05:17 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell looks out of a lobby window of the Jackson Lake Lodge in Jackson Hole, where the Kansas City Federal Reserve is holding its annual economic symposium, in Wyoming, U.S., on August 24, 2023. REUTERS – ANN SAPHIR

At the annual symposium that brings together the world’s top central bankers in the US city of Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave hints about what could happen to interest rates at the next monetary policy meeting. of September. In this regard, he acknowledged that inflation has slowed, but warned that it is not enough.