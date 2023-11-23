The International Energy Agency (IEA) considers that oil and gas producing companies are in a “privileged position” that enables them to allocate more than half of their investments in clean energy between now and 2030, this to limit 1, 5 degrees increase in global temperature. The entity pointed out that currently these companies only designate 2.5% of their investments in renewables.

One week before the start of the UN climate summit, COP28, The IEA revealed this Thursday, November 23, a report which discloses the figures that the oil sector needs to achieve to meet the climate promises that countries make at this annual meeting.

“The oil and gas industry faces a moment of truth at COP28 in Dubai, where Oil and gas producers must make profound decisions about their future place in the global energy sector“said Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, in a press release on the publication of the report.

The document of the agency points out that the current investment of 800,000 million dollars in oil and gas should have at least a 50% reduction if we want to “save the climate.”

This would further tighten the belt of a sector, which according to the international agency, is responsible for more than 60% of methane emissions, a gas that traps approximately 87 times more heat than carbon dioxide on a time scale of 20 years and which, in addition, is also responsible for more than 2/3 of greenhouse gas emissions related to human activity.

Being optimistic and trusting the word that countries give at events like the COP, the IEA also said that if all countries meet all climate promises, oil and gas demand will be 45% lower than the current level for 2050.

Consequently, if the planet reaches net zero emissions by that same year, the demand for these fossil fuels would be reduced by up to 75%, while the focus of companies turns towards renewable energies.

“There are cheaper alternatives that are cleaner, so countries will start using those options and reduce their dependence on these expensive fuels,” said Vibhuti Garg, a New Delhi-based energy analyst at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. .

