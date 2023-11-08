In its outlook report focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, the International Energy Agency (IEA) ensures that the region not only has the capacity to meet its energy demand through renewable resources, but also its contribution to meeting of international climate objectives would allow it to increase its exports. The agency highlights Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Costa Rica as the countries with the greatest potential to contribute in this area.

For the IEA, the “incredible natural resources” of Latin America put the region in a determining role in the new global energy economy and if government policies are modified to achieve a faster transition, The functioning of the countries could be close to 100% by 2050 under a green perspective.

“Support policies and international cooperation are essential to ensure that the region can make the most of its notable energy potential (…) If this scenario is achieved, it would “boost the growth of local economies and give greater security to the energy system worldwide,” said Faith Birol, executive director of the entity.

Without policy changes, the weight of fossil fuels in Latin America’s energy consumption would decrease very slowly, from 67% currently to 63% in 2030 and 54% in 2050; while renewables would rise from the current 28% to 40% in 2050.

“More renewable energy would bring more electricity”

Under the idea that the policies of Latin American countries become a function of renewables and if governments adhere to meeting the climate objectives set, in 2030 they would account for 70% of the region’s electricity and 95% in 2050Furthermore, it would play a more significant role in displacing fossil fuels.

Specifically, the demand for electricity in volume would increase 180% between now and 2050, instead of 8% with current policies, for the production of hydrogen, powering buildings and transportation, with nearly 16 million electric vehicles in 2030.

In addition to an internal benefit for the region, the commitment to green objectives would allow Latin America to play a crucial role so that more countries buy the resources they need in this renewable race.

The IEA points out that from Mexico to Argentina, the block could be the main supplier of copper, lithium, nickel, zinc or graphite, which already represent some 100,000 million dollars for the region, by 2022, that is, almost the 30% of the world market.

Between now and 2050, these incomes could even double and offset part of the decline from the sale of fossil fuels, the agency highlights.

With EFE