At the ‘Finance in common’ summit, agreements related to the environment were signed that seek to create economic activities that do not harm nature. The president of the Latin American Association of Financial Institutions for Development (ALIDE) assured that multilateral banks must give “a period of grace” to governments and companies that have debts with these entities. “It’s hard for them to produce when they have a barbaric debt load,” he said.
