





Representatives of development banks and financial experts attend a panel today during the second day of the Finanzas en Común (FiCS) Summit in Cartagena (Colombia). A panel of experts warned this Tuesday in Cartagena de Indias of the barriers that medium-sized companies have to obtain financing and access to capital, companies that are key because they can promote innovation and the green transition.

At the ‘Finance in common’ summit, agreements related to the environment were signed that seek to create economic activities that do not harm nature. The president of the Latin American Association of Financial Institutions for Development (ALIDE) assured that multilateral banks must give “a period of grace” to governments and companies that have debts with these entities. “It’s hard for them to produce when they have a barbaric debt load,” he said.