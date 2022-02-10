Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on Wednesday for a “pause” in relations with Spain and put the accusing finger on the companies of that Iberian country with a presence in the nation, amid criticism for its electricity reforms. This Thursday, February 10, he softened his message.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s intention to “pause” relations with Spain lasted less than a day. After the controversial statement he issued in this regard on Wednesday, the president partially collected his comments.

“What I said yesterday is ‘let’s go for the good of our peoples, to have a break’. I didn’t talk about breaking up. No. I said ‘we are going to calm down the relationship’, that people are no longer thinking that Mexico is going to be looted with impunity, that’s already happened, it is a lack of respect”, he declared this Thursday in his daily press conference.

The proposal of a “pause” in relations raised all sorts of reactions.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, responded that the relationship “is a strategic partnership that goes beyond sudden verbal declarations or specific words” and that “the Government of Spain has not taken any action that could justify a declaration of that kind”.

Likewise, several politicians from the president’s party, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), tried to minimize the president’s proposal. “For me it is not, of course, cutting off a relationship,” said the president of the Senate, Olga Sánchez Cordero.

López Obrador’s accusations about the business sector

Periodic disputes with Spain have been characteristic during the government of López Obrador, who has criticized that country’s refusal to apologize to Mexico’s indigenous people for abuses committed during the conquest and believes it is in historical debt.

Spain never did, and some have accused the Mexican head of state of using a five-century-old issue to distract attention from his own controversies.

Amid criticism for his stated intention to prioritize state firms to control the country’s electricity projects, López Obrador on Wednesday accused Spanish companies of favoring previous leaders.

On Thursday, the president again pointed out to the Government of Spain to support companies that “abused Mexico”, among which he named Iberdrola, Repsol and OHL. For López Obrador, these companies have unfairly taken advantage of the openings of the private sector in Mexico.

Indeed, Repsol and Iberdrola are among those large companies that took advantage of the openings of the last decade to private and foreign companies to build electric power plants.

However, López Obrador seeks to reverse these openings and leave the new investments in the hands of a questionable state system.

With Reuters and EFE