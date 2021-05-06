The food shortage episodes worsened in magnitude and severity, due to “prolonged conflicts, the economic consequences of Covid-19 and extreme weather events,” explains a report.

Armed conflicts, together with Covid-19 and difficult weather conditions, pushed 20 million more people into acute food insecurity in 2020, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Global Network Against Food Crises, in collaboration with different agencies. of the United Nations.

The number of people who needed urgent assistance to save their lives reached a five-year high in 2020 of 155 million people in 55 countries and territories, almost 15% more than a year ago.

Dominique Burgeon, director of the Office of Emergencies and Resilience of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), revealed that, of the total, around 133,000 people were in the most serious phase of acute food insecurity (famine) in Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen.

This is an overview of the hunger situation in the world, according to UN figures. © France 24

The area of ​​the world most affected by food shortages is Africa, where 97.9 million people live in this situation, ahead of the Middle East (29.4 million), South Asia (15.6 million), Central America and the Caribbean (11.8 million) and Eastern Europe (600,000).

In Central America and the Caribbean, a total of 11.8 million suffer from these crises in El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Honduras.

With AP and EFE