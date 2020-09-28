A historic recovery plan will be put in place in 2021. In order to finance, France will find the money on the financial markets. David Boéri, present on the 12/13 set, explains that the “budget foresees to borrow 282 billion euros in 2021“.”It is exceptional but it is less than the historical record recorded: more than 360 billion for finance in particular all aid measures during confinement“, ensures the journalist from the French economy service 3.

These new loans do not cost the State anything for the moment because the of interest are negative. “-0.26% per year for a 10-year loan“, precise David Boéri. In other words, investors who lend money today money to the state agree to lose part of their stake. “Like the state, they have every interest in avoiding a collapse in economic activity. Cascading bankruptcies and job cuts would cost them significantly more with the risk of losing everything“, specifies David Boéri. not really a choice because they have never had so much money to invest and they prefer to bet on the revival of the activity for the moment.

