The citizens of the country, already impoverished, are beginning to feel the pressure of economic sanctions after the coup d’état led by the military junta on July 26. Nigeriens report a 36% increase in the foods they consume the most, such as rice or oil, while businesses seek strategies so that their products are not damaged amid intermittent power cuts.

A little over a week has passed since a package of sanctions was imposed on Niger in retaliation for the military insurgency that consummated the coup.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) called for the freezing of the financial and monetary assets of the Nigerien State at the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), they also called for the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions related to petroleum products. For its part, Nigeria, the bloc’s leading country, ordered power cuts.

With this blow to the coffers of Niger, the citizens of the main cities are already beginning to denounce a large increase in the cost of the food they consume the most, close to 36%.

The EFE news agency managed to verify that the price of essential products such as rice and oil have risen: before 25 kilos of rice cost around 16 euros and now they are around 22 euros, while a liter of oil that prior to the sanctions It used to be available for 1.5 euros, now it is available for around 2 euros.

A large part of these changes is due to the closure of borders that ECOWAS ordered for the member countries of the community that border Niger. A measure that supposes a direct blow in the natural behavior of the commercial relations that the country has with its neighbors like Nigeria or Benin.

Cedeao’s decision to close the borders is not a good one. Food was already expensive, now it’s even more expensive. We really need help to access food, it is essential for our well-being, Adoul Razak Mountari, a truck driver who works moving supplies to and from Niger, told AP.

For some analysts, although sanctions are usually the most common mechanism in scenarios like this, they do not solve the problem and only affect the pocket of the population.

“Cedeao needs to open the diplomatic channel. The sanction itself is not a policy, andIt is a tool designed to change the behavior of a State. If that doesn’t work, the military is, again, not an option. So I think there is more involved than just Niger and its neighbors, ECOWAS. The African Union has to intervene,” Abdullahi Boru Halakhe, an Africa policy and security analyst, told Reuters.

The intermittent power cuts have mainly affected businesses, although they also hinder the normal functioning of daily activities such as the use of the Internet, communication or banking transactions.

For Zeinabou Abdou, owner of an establishment specializing in the sale of fresh products such as fish, milk and sausages, the lack of electricity meant that the useful life of her products came to an end. Abdou was forced to close her shop and she was left with high losses.

I have seven large freezers to store the food that I sell. He had significant amounts of unsold perishables when the power outages began. He had a medium-capacity electric generator that would turn on in case of power outages, but it has broken under so much pressure, he lamented.

However, there is still no certain explanation for the sudden increase in prices, because for Mustafa Kadi, president of the Network of Consumer Organizations of Niger, this sudden increase “is not justified.” Kadi argues that merchants to this date are still using stocked goods that they stocked up with before the crisis and the rise in prices may be something they have used to take advantage of the chaos and make higher profits.

“The military junta recently met with the unions of the country’s economic operators to seek their support and made them aware of the need not to raise prices for citizens so as not to aggravate their suffering,” he said.

