Western sanctions and the departure of large companies appear not to have had a strong impact on Russia's economy, which enters these elections robust and with inflation over 7%. President Vladimir Putin's strategy of strengthening national industry has worked in a country at war, but with a poverty rate close to 9%.

The war against Ukraine, which unleashed numerous Western sanctions on Russia, impacted Moscow's economy, which started 2023 with 11% year-on-year inflation, but dropped to 7.69% in February 2024.

The figure worries the Kremlin. However, it does not set off alarms, since Employment and poverty remain in positive figures, according to the Government.

President Vladimir Putin arrives at the presidential elections with a fortified national industry, capable of circumventing the imposed sanctions, which is why Russia remains one of the few countries (like the United States) capable of withstanding a border closure.

The economic measures imposed by the European Union (EU) and its partners sought to reduce the Kremlin's ability to finance the invasion of its neighboring country. Some €300 billion of Russian Central Bank reserves are blocked in the EU, other G7 countries and Australia.

However, these actions did not strongly shake the Russian economy as expected. Employment was favored by military industries who, according to local reports, reproduced by Reuters, work three shifts per day. They even point out that there is a lack of labor, which demonstrates the increase in production.

According to the Moscow Government, Poverty stands at 9.3%, according to 2023 data, and reflects a considerable decrease, compared to the 12.9% registered in 2017.

Exports are a key point for the largest hydrocarbon-producing country, since with sanctions direct trade with Western nations became more complicated. In January 2023, oil revenues decreased by 26.9% (compared to January 2022).

In February 2023, revenue decreased by 41.7% (compared to February 2022), according to the Council of the European Union.

With Reuters, EFE and local media.