The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned about the impact caused by the drought on the prices of some mass consumption products and on world food security. The FAO ensures that some countries are more vulnerable to the impact of the El Niño phenomenon and that rural communities are more exposed to the consequences brought by climate change.
#Economy #Niño #phenomenon #impact #food #prices
Boulos defends tax progressivity and compares Brazil to the US
Deputy cited the country's maximum rate, which is 5 times higher than the Brazilian rate: "They cannot be accused of...
Leave a Reply