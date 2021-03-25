The Panamanian-flagged ship Ever Given, owned by the Taiwanese Evergreen, ran aground on one of the world’s main sea lanes, blocking the passage of dozens of ships. Experts warn of a possible shortage.

“If the Suez Canal remains blocked for two days, the impact will be limited to a gradual worsening of the already severe ship delays; but if you do it for another 3-5 days then this will start to have very serious global ramifications. ”

This warning was issued by Niels Madsen, vice president of product and operations of Sea-Intelligence, one of the main research centers of the global freight transport industry, based in Denmark, and summarizes the consequences that the accidental blocking of the cargo can bring. Suez Canal.

The container ship Ever Given, of the Taiwanese company Evergreen and which operates under the Panamanian flag, was blocked in the southern section of one of the busiest waterways in the world late on Tuesday, March 23.

The economic consequences of the incident worsen with the passing of the hours. The Suez Canal moves around 10% of world trade. In addition, it is the waterway of about 50 ships every day, which represent merchandise for 3,000 million dollars.

Suez Canal in figures © France 24

Salvatore Mercogliano, an adjunct professor at Campbell University in North Carolina, revealed that it will initially affect Europe and Asia.

“Every day the canal is closed means that Egypt is not charging the toll of about $ 700,000 for each vessel that passes through it, but more importantly, the container ships are not delivering food, fuel, manufactured goods to Europe, or products exported from Europe are reaching the Far East and that has a massive impact on production and the availability of goods in Europe and Asia, “he said.

The maritime authorities of Panama reported that they will open an investigation into the accident, while dozens of ships remain stranded, waiting for the passage to be cleared.

With EFE, AP and Reuters