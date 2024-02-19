Weeks of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants on ships crossing the Red Sea have partially disrupted shipping on a route that carries about 12% of global maritime trade.

From one of the largest sellers of liquefied natural gas in the Qatari world, to an Argentine grain exporter. The constant attacks that Houthi rebels are launching on Western vessels crossing the Red Sea have been threatening the world economy.

Since last November, the Iran-backed Yemeni group launched an offensive on ships that cross one of the most important sea lanes for world trade, as a show of support for the Palestinian population in Gaza under Israeli attacks.

Some shipping companies have preferred to use the alternative route that passes through the tip of southern Africa, with the extra costs that such a decision generates. And those who dare to continue crossing, do so with much higher rates due to the risk to which they are exposed.

Alternate routes to the Red Sea take longer. © Francia Cuesta – France 24

The economic consequences, although still considered “insignificant,” will depend on how long the attacks last, according to economic analysts.

Using an International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimate of the impact of rising freight costs, Oxford Economics recently estimated that rising container shipping prices would add 0.6 percentage points to inflation within a year. anus.

“While this suggests that a sustained closure of the Red Sea would not prevent inflation from falling, it would reduce the speed at which it returns to normal,” the economic analysis firm said.

Found positions

Furniture retailer IKEA recently said it will most likely stick to planned price cuts and has stock to absorb any impact of the situation on the supply chain.

For its part, German logistics giant DHL said it still had air cargo capacity available to transport its goods because the global economy is “not really working yet.”

A weakened economic outlook, with Europe on the verge of recession, makes it difficult for companies to pass on higher costs to consumers, having to detour through Africa to avoid crossing the Red Sea. Many of them have had to reconfigure their profit margins.

However, an increasingly critical situation is already taking its toll on monetary policy decision makers. The Bank of England's Catherine Mann said supply chain disruption due to hostilities in the Red Sea could quickly affect businesses' pricing decisions, exacerbating Britain's inflation problem.

American electric vehicle maker Tesla plans to suspend much of its car production at its German factory from January 29 to February 11 due to a lack of components. And Sweden's Volvo halted production at its Belgian plant for three days last month.

This Monday, February 19, the European Union launched a naval mission to help protect cargo ships and prevent them from continuing to threaten maritime traffic, hindering trade and raising prices.

With Reuters and AP