The variation in housing prices doubled that of the family basket in general, according to the statistics department. In the seventh month of the year, inflation in the United States broke a good deceleration streak.

US consumer prices rose moderately in July, as higher rents were offset primarily by lower costs for goods such as motor vehicles and furniture.

According to official data published this Thursday, August 10 by the Labor Department, this is a trend that could persuade the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged next month.

The variation of the Consumer Price Index (ICP) was 3.2% year-on-year in July, two tenths higher than in June, when the best result had been achieved since March 2021.

Interest rates in the United States are at their highest levels in years. © France 24

The new inflation rate is also well below the 9.1% it reached in June last year, a four-decade high, though still higher than the 2% the Fed wants.

The annual increase in prices, excluding components as volatile as food and energy, was the smallest in almost two years. The so-called core CPI rose 4.7%, slightly less than the 4.8% in June.

The annual increase in housing rents, although it cooled compared to last month, is still 7.7%.

With Reuters and EFE