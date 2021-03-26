The world’s major clothing and footwear brands are under attack by the Chinese government after several countries sanctioned some of their officials this week for alleged human rights abuses of Xinjiang’s Uighur communities.

Chinese customers of the Swedish multinational H&M can no longer purchase the company’s products through electronic platforms. Platforms such as JD.com, Taobao, Tmall and Pinduoduo joined a boycott against the multinational promoted by Internet users and backed by the Government.

The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China published a message through its Weibo social network profile (known as the “Chinese Twitter”) in which it said: “Do you want to make money in China while you spread rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton?

The text was accompanied by a statement from H&M of March 2020 in which the brand declared the prohibition “of any type of forced labor” in its supply chain “regardless of the country or region”, which implied that it stopped buy cotton in Xinjiang.

More than a million people in Xinjiang, most of them from predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, have been confined to labor camps, according to researchers and foreign governments. Beijing denies mistreating them and says it is trying to promote economic development and end radicalism.

H&M is not alone

Nike, Adidas, Gap, Zara, New Balance, and several other well-known clothing and footwear brands are also targets of the boycott call.

“Cotton in Xinjiang is one of the best in the world and those who lose are those who do not use it,” said the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce, Hua Chunying, on Thursday, March 25.

“The accusation of forced labor in Xinjiang is a malicious lie invented by individual anti-China forces, with the purpose of discrediting the image of China, undermining the security and stability of Xinjiang and holding back the development of the country and the region,” he added.

These calls for a boycott, months after the H&M and Nike statements, come in the same week that the European Union announced sanctions against four individuals and one Chinese institution for the alleged human rights violations that would be taking place in the region. northwest China’s Xinjiang, where the international press faces numerous obstacles to reporting.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the United States also announced sanctions in the same direction.

With AP and EFE