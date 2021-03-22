Economy Helsinki’s economy was almost EUR 500 million in profit – The cuts were justified by the difficult economic situation

The result is significantly better than previously expected. The effects of Korona on the city’s annual margin in 2020 remained almost neutral.

Helsinki survived the interest rate year 2020 very well, as according to the recent financial statements, the city’s result is EUR 496.7 million on the plus side. The result is better than the budget of 234 million.

The result is also better than in the previous three years. In 2019, the result was EUR 377 million, in 2018 approximately EUR 387 million and in 2017 approximately EUR 483 million.

At the end of 2020, the city’s consolidated account system had a total of more than EUR 500 million in subsidiaries’ assets. The increase on the previous year was approximately EUR 168 million.

In 2020, Korona’s effects on the City of Helsinki’s annual margin remained almost neutral. However, service debt has been formed in the services of the industries, the coverage of which from 2021 onwards will increase the city’s expenditure.

Helsinki the city government will approve the 2020 financial statements on monday. The financial statements show that the city’s economy is on a very strong footing.

The better-than-expected result is explained by the fact that, for example, revenue from the sale of land, buildings and shares amounted to EUR 100 million more than expected. Revenues from taxes and state contributions were also EUR 176 million higher than budgeted.

The city’s liquidity reserves were also increased by the sale of the share capital of Kiinteistö Oy Helsingin Kalasatama Kympi and the related plot, which was completed as business premises in the urban environment division. The total purchase price of the properties was EUR 167 million. The city is now in the building as a tenant on a long-term lease.

The total amount of the city’s cash and bank receivables and financial securities has increased by EUR 208.1 million during the past financial year.

The City Group’s surplus was EUR 569 million, an improvement of EUR 65 million on the previous year. The Helsinki City Group consists of the City of Helsinki and the communities and foundations in which the city has control. These include Helen Oy, Helsingin Satama Oy, Palmia Oy and Kiinteistö Oy Auroranlinna.

However, the results of the Port of Helsinki and Palmia deteriorated as a result of the effects of the corona epidemic.

Tax receipts increased by 2.1 per cent from the previous year, which is less than in 2019. The total tax revenue was EUR 57 million lower than the budget.

The city’s external operating expenses exceeded the budget by EUR 24.5 million. Growth compared to the previous year was 3.6 per cent, while in 2019 the corresponding growth compared to the previous year was 4.8 per cent. In the municipal sector, the corresponding growth averaged 2 percent.

The city’s investment expenditure was EUR 1,047 million. Expenditure increased compared to 2019, especially in the use of appropriations for building projects, pre-construction and streets and transport routes. For example, a total of EUR 298.1 million was spent on building projects, which is 12 percent more than in 2019.

The most significant increases in the use of appropriations compared to 2019 were in the education and training sector.

Coronary pandemic has previously been estimated to make a deep dent in the city’s economy, and this has contributed to the current year’s budgeting.

The budget includes cuts: Helsinki’s schools and educational institutions will have to save this year for example in the form of increasing group sizes.

“The budget is still very tight and we have to take some productivity measures. It is very understandable in this coronary situation, ”the director of education and training Liisa Pohjolainen said To HS in November.

In addition, it was decided to discontinue the Helsinki supplement for home care support for children over 1 year of age as of 1 June 2021. The measure will save about five million euros.

Of the year The 2021 budget was not approved unanimously by the Helsinki City Council in December, but was supported by the Coalition Party, the Greens and the SDP. Among the small parties in the majority composition were the Rkp and the now movement. The basic Finns proposed rejecting the entire budget.

Strong front lines were drawn in that of the main parties stressed the revitalizing nature of the budget and its investments in, inter alia, education and training, and the Left Alliance, which was outside the budget, stressed budget cuts specifically for education and training.