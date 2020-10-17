After the Corona epidemic, the country’s economy is now looking towards reform. Many positive reports are coming out about this. However, all the indicators of improvement are weak at the moment. According to a report by Brickwork Ratings, “After six months of difficulties due to the toughest lockdown so far, there is some good news for the economy.” It is expected that if the government does not take any immediate steps to support the economy, it may fall by 13.5 percent in the September quarter and about 9.5 percent in the current financial year.There has been a sharp improvement in the PMI index. The index was 52 in August, reaching 56.8 in September. This is the biggest boom in eight years. The GST collection increased by 3.8 percent to Rs 95,480 crore as compared to September last year. It was 10 percent higher than in August 2020.

Railways announced 3 more special trains on the first day of Navratri, complete information

Passenger vehicle sales up 30 percent

Passenger vehicle sales have also gone up by 31 percent. Railway freight has also increased by 15 percent. After a gap of six months, exports of goods have also gone up by 5.3 percent. The rating agency said, “However, there are signs that this correction is soft. Capital expenditure on new projects declined by 81 per cent during the second quarter compared to the same period last year. This shows a steady decline in investment.



Rural economy will accelerate

According to the rating agency ICRA report, the economy of rural India will pick up this year. In its latest report, it has said that due to better monsoon and good yield of kharif crop, the perception of agricultural business remains quite good. Agricultural income is likely to increase with the government’s focus on increasing rural income with recently introduced agricultural reforms.



Effect of relief to agricultural operations in lockdown

In that report, despite the Kovid-19 epidemic, the income situation of rural households remains normal. In addition to this, the state of agricultural income has been supported by the purchase of large quantities of rabi crops under various government schemes, along with the cash assistance given in various areas and bumper crops. The report said that government assistance through schemes such as MNREGA and PM-Kisan has increased, which has helped reduce cash pressure on rural incomes and generate employment. Experts believe that the government’s relaxation of agricultural activities in the lockdown has a positive effect.