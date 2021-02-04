The bill, which already had the blessing of Congress, established that the Central Bank should set biannual limits on the interest rates charged by financial entities. The government did not enact the law as it was considered unconstitutional.

The Government of Peru decided not to enact a law approved last December by Congress that establishes caps on the interest rates charged by financial entities, which is also known as the “usury rate”.

The norm had received legislative endorsement with 87 votes in favor, 8 against and 17 abstentions and was exonerated from a second ballot after receiving the 90 votes necessary to avoid this requirement.

The Law established, among other points, that the Central Bank should set biannual limits on the interest rates charged by financial entities in the country. If the maximum limit was exceeded, the entity would incur the crime of usury.

However, the Executive decided to reject it, considering that “it is detrimental to the stability of the financial system and the protection of savings” and would generate “severe economic damage and financial exclusion, mainly for small consumers.”

The proposal generated from its origin a wide rejection of economists, representatives of financial entities and the Government, and in its legislative process it did not have a favorable opinion from any of the economic entities.

The president of the Congressional Consumer Defense Commission, Johan Flores, had said that it benefited all “those who pay high interest rates.”

But the Government argued that in Latin America and the Caribbean, 79% of the countries with rate caps “present a lower level of financial inclusion” with respect to countries that, like Peru, allow free competition in interest rates.

Additional restrictions that hardened the debate

The dissatisfaction of the Government and the financial entities for the approval of the Law did not only lie in the establishment of an interest cap. The rule also had other controversial provisions.

For example, it prohibited the capitalization of interest and the collection of penalties or other commissions other than interest in the event of default or late payment of credit.

It also established sanctions for those who imposed “abusive” clauses in interest rates and eliminated certain charges such as membership or affiliation and the commission for withdrawal at an ATM, window or other agents in a location other than where an account was opened.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance maintained that “said proposal contravenes the constitutional principle of free competition, freedom of business and freedom of contracting” and sees it as an extreme form of state intervention.

