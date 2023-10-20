The Ministry of Economy of Argentina assured that the official dollar will remain fixed until November 15 in order to reduce the effect on the markets of the results of the presidential elections on October 22. This decision represents a difference with what happened in the August primaries, when the Executive devalued the peso by 22%

The Argentine Government denied opposition claims that the Executive was going to devalue the currency after the October 22 elections and promised that the official dollar would remain fixed until September 15.

Along these lines, the Secretary of Economic Policy, Gabriel Rubinstein, assured that “on October 23 the official dollar will be at 350” pesos per dollar.

This statement comes after the economist Carlos Melconian, possible Minister of Finance in the event that the candidate Patricia Bullrich, of Together for Change (center-right), wins, pointed out that, since inflation in August, September and October accelerated month by month and put more pressure on the economy, “the official price of the dollar would reach 500 pesos per unit” after election day.

“Melconian did not read the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that establishes a fixed exchange rate until November 15. A shame that, just like when he had conversations with the IMF, he continues to sabotage through lies,” responded the Secretary of Finance of the Ministry of Economy, Eduardo Setti, on his social networks.

Rubinstein insisted that the official dollar will remain at current values, “without alterations” and that, from mid-November, the adjustment could be around 3%.

On October 23, the official dollar will be $350. Everyone has already realized, in the country and abroad, that without a significant amount of dollars to control the financial system, the maxi deva is useless. And since 11/15 crawl at 3% monthly. https://t.co/Q5usz0u7lZ — Gabriel Rubinstein (@GabyRubinstein) October 18, 2023



Just 24 hours after the PASO elections (primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory) in which the far-right candidate Javier Milei exceeded estimates and ranked as the most voted, the Executive applied a 22% devaluation of the peso and brought the official exchange rate against the US dollar to 350 pesos.

A few days later, the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for the ruling party, the Peronist Sergio Massa, assured that the devaluation was imposed by the requirements requested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the revisions of the debt financing agreement of 44,000 million dollars that they signed in March of last year.

This Sunday, October 22, Argentina will hold general elections, to elect, among other positions, the next president of the country or the two candidates who will go to the runoff on November 19.

With EFE and local media.