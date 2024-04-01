US gold futures rose during trading on April 1 to reach $2,254.71 per ounce around 1:03 GMT due to expectations surrounding a possible interest rate cut by part of the Federal Reserve scheduled for next June.

Gold, a traditional refuge element, traded at historic highs in value per ounce on April 1. Geopolitical tensions, combined with a slight drop in the price of the dollar at the beginning of the day, and the expectation of a possible cut in interest rates in the United States generated an increase in the value of the metal in the order of 1.7 %.

“The absence of bullish surprises in the publication of the core PCE price index, that is, personal consumption expenditure, may have given more green light for gold prices to reach a new record price,” explained Yeap Jun Rong, strategist at IG market, during a conversation with the Reuters news agency.

It is worth saying that, during the last week of March, the inflation data in the United States registered a slight decrease. Given this situation, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, indicated that the data “was in line with our expectations and that there was no rush to cut interest rates.”

“The inflation data, and Powell's comments in particular, have provided further impetus to gold, with the market becoming increasingly convinced that the FED will begin cutting rates in June,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy. premiums from ING Groep, to the financial media 'Bloomberg'.

The increase in the value of the ounce at the beginning of April continues in line with a series of increases that gold has registered since last February, in part, due to the purchase of this element by some of the main central banks in the world – including China – as a measure to maintain its reserves in the face of a series of geopolitical tensions.

However, some analysts preferred to be cautious regarding the increase in the value of gold because markets in part of the world were closed for the Easter holidays.

“Today's price action occurs in a very low liquidity environment, with most European and many Asia-Pacific markets closed for Easter Monday. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see these movements reverse. when participation recovers later in the week,” Ilya Spivak, head of Tastylive, told Reuters.

With Reuters and US media