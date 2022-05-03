In Brussels, Belgium, the countries that make up the European Union (EU) seek a consensus to establish an embargo on imports of Russian energy products after this country imposed cuts in the supply of gas to Poland and Bulgaria after the refusal to pay the product in rubles, as Moscow has indicated in response to the sanctions. In the last discussion, Hungary has been the nation that has shown the greatest resistance due to its high dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

The energy ministers of the member countries of the bloc of 27 are studying a sixth round of economic sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. During the meeting, the representatives of the governments of Germany and Austria, two nations that had expressed opposition to an oil embargo, showed their willingness to adopt a new package of measures.

“Germany is ready for new sanctions, including an oil embargo,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said during a conversation with the CNN television channel.

The announcement marks a change in German energy policy, which, among other things, is looking for new oil and gas suppliers. It is worth mentioning that that country, since before the invasion of Ukraine, has worked to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, bringing the former to 35%, from 55%.

In the midst of the situation, Deutsche Bundesbank, the German federal bank, warned in a report presented on April 22 that a total cut in Russian gas supplies could cause the economy to drop by 5% this year, while Some 550,000 jobs would be lost between 2022 and 2023.

Despite the warning, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has stated that a reduction in gas and oil imports, which in the case of the latter would hit a refinery that exclusively refines Russian crude, “would not affect the economy German as a whole.

Hungary opposes new measures

It is worth mentioning that, according to the EU statistics portal, the block annually imports around 40% of the gas and 26% of the oil it consumes from Russia.

But, breaking down by nation, the bloc finds that those numbers vary. An example of this is Hungary, which buys 85.5% of the gas and 65% of the oil it consumes from Russia. For this reason, it has maintained its opposition to an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons.

“Hungary has not withdrawn its veto. In fact, Hungary’s position on sanctions on Russian oil and gas remains the same: we do not support them,” Zoltán Kóvacs, Hungary’s State Secretary for International Communications, said on Twitter.

In the midst of the tension, the bloc’s authorities have indicated that in the coming days they will offer more details on how they can act to fulfill their energy commitments with Russia without this meaning an evasion of sanctions.

With EFE and Reuters