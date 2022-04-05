The German Economy Ministry ordered the Federal Network Agency on Monday to take control of the Russian energy company’s subsidiary, Gazprom Germania. The company had on Friday abandoned its stake in the German subsidiary, as well as all of its assets.

Gazprom Germania, engaged in energy trading, storage and transmission, will be managed by the German regulator to ensure energy security, confirmed Robert Habeck, German Economy and Climate Minister.

According to Habeck, the decision is based on the company’s lack of legal certainty and on the grounds of protecting the country’s energy supply. The Bundesnetzagentur will now be in charge of administering Gazprom Germania, until September 30.

“Our goal will be to run Gazprom Germania in the interests of Germany and Europe,” Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur, said in a statement.

The company abandoned by its Russian part owns several assets, such as the natural gas supplier Wingas, with a market share of around 20% in Germany; the Astora gas storage company, a commercial arm based in London and other foreign subsidiaries.

“The government is doing what is necessary to ensure the security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructures in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin,” Habeck said.

The Government acted alleging an “unclear” structure

According to the minister, the German government intervened due to the current “unclear” legal structure of Gazprom Germania and the parent company’s failure to inform the German authorities of changes in ownership.

Another motivation of the German government was to prevent the possible acquisition of Gazprom Germania by JSC Palmary and Gazprom export business services LLC, both from Russia.

German law allows the government to scrutinize transactions involving non-EU companies deemed systematically relevant.

“On March 31, the Gazprom group terminated its participation in the Gazprom Germania GmbH company and all its assets,” the Russian gas company reported on its website.

Although Germany supports the West’s moves against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, due to its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports, Berlin is currently reluctant to boycott Russian oil and gas.

With AFP and Reuters