The Ministry of Economy revealed that the suspension began on March 5, but did not say how many companies were affected. The suspected cases were sent for investigation.

In the face of the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, Germany deployed a generous package of unprecedented aid: the Government estimates that recovering its economy will cost about 130,000 million euros.

The aid, however, would be staying in the wrong pockets, according to the Ministry of Economy, which decided to temporarily suspend financial assistance to some companies after identifying several cases of alleged fraud.

The suspension affects companies that requested special assistance, as well as some special loans, between November and December, the finance portfolio said briefly. He anticipated that the suspension began on March 5, but did not say how many companies were affected.

“There are suspicions that, in some cases, state aid related to the coronavirus was obtained illegally through fraud,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economy said in an emailed statement quoted by Reuters.

‘Payments will be temporarily stopped’

“The payments are being reviewed and will be temporarily stopped. The aid will be available (again) shortly,” added the Ministry of Economy, which in turn reported that the suspected cases are already in the hands of prosecutors who will initiate investigations into the alleged irregularities.

The US-based website ‘Business Insider’, which first reported on the alleged fraud, revealed that it was estimated at “millions of euros.”

‘Business Insider’ also assured that the fraud would have been committed by third parties, such as tax advisers, those in charge of verifying requests for help before companies send them to the Government for approval.

Among the financial aid measures are, for example, subsidies to cover the salaries of some employees, which has sought to avoid massive layoffs.

De-escalation of measures

On Monday, March 8, 2021, Germany entered a new, albeit timid, phase of progressive de-escalation of restrictions on public and economic life. Restaurants, leisure, culture, sports centers have been closed since November, and non-essential shops were added in December.

Yesterday florists opened again, as well as bookstores – although in some states, such as Berlin, they never closed. A gradual reopening of other non-essential shops is also foreseen, although with reduced capacity, as well as museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions.

At the same time, meetings in the homes of up to five people from a maximum of two homes have been allowed again; During the past months, these indoor encounters were restricted to a single person from another household.

With Reuters and EFE