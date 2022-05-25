The European Union would agree to an embargo on Russian oil imports “in a matter of days”, assured the German economy minister, although to affect Russian finances it would be necessary to limit world oil prices.

Robert Habeck, German Minister of Economy and Climate, said he was convinced that the European Union will reach an agreement to veto imports of Russian oil and that this could arrive “in days”.

“Gas is complicated, I have already explained it more than once. On the other hand, an oil embargo is close, I think,” Habeck said in a radio interview from Davos, where he is participating in the World Economic Forum.

According to him, some countries argue problems in approving the embargo, especially Hungary, whose vote has not yet been achieved due to its enormous dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Despite this, he said he was convinced that “in a few days” progress will be made.

Habeck also commented on the consequences of this embargo on oil prices worldwide. According to him, in this way, Putin “has sold less oil and has had more income in recent weeks”, something that “of course” should be avoided, he added.

The official proposed defining oil prices at the international level, because “the idea that people get organized and say ‘here we no longer pay any price’ could help,” he explained. “It is, of course, an unusual move, but these are also unusual times.”

Habeck added that this proposal, on which the European Union and the United States are working, only works “if many countries join together.”

For his part, the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, ruled out that the issue be addressed at the European summit next week, since he sees it necessary to know more details about the aid to his country in the event that this veto is applied.

The price of intermediate oil from Texas fell 0.5% to close at 109.77 dollars a barrel, ending its second consecutive day with moderate changes after weeks of high volatility.

International prices are torn between the upward momentum of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of restrictions in Shanghai, as well as bearish fears of a possible recession and restrictive measures in Beijing.

with EFE