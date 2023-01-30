First modification:
In the midst of the energy crisis in Germany caused by the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Latin America in search of key energy supplies in the rich territories of the region. Green hydrogen and lithium are two of the key sources for Berlin, which has already reached agreements with the presidents of the largest suppliers of ‘white gold’ in the region: Argentina and Chile.
