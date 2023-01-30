





05:33 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, poses for the media with Chile’s President Gabriel Boric during a ceremony at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, shakes hands with Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández after a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, January 28, 2023. © AP/Matias Delacroix and Natacha Pisarenko/AP

In the midst of the energy crisis in Germany caused by the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Latin America in search of key energy supplies in the rich territories of the region. Green hydrogen and lithium are two of the key sources for Berlin, which has already reached agreements with the presidents of the largest suppliers of ‘white gold’ in the region: Argentina and Chile.