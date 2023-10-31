The main union in the automotive sector, United Auto Workers (UAW), reported that they reached a tentative agreement with the manufacturer General Motors (GM). This would end a strike that lasted six weeks and was described as the longest in the sector in the United States. Although the pact must be put to a vote, it is already emerging as the largest increase for workers in the industry.

General Motors was the last of the three major US manufacturers that had not reached an agreement with the union. Days ago, Stellantis and Ford had moved closer in negotiations with deals that were described as “important victories for workers.”

The main pressure from union members was to improve their salary conditions. Beyond the current rise in the cost of living, auto sector wages have been battered since union leaders made major concessions to maintain operations and avoid closures during the 2008 financial crisis.

American media indicate that the tentative agreement reached between UAW and General Motors would be in line with what was signed by the other two assemblers which, among other things, provides for a salary increase for experienced employees of 33%.

“We sincerely believe that our strike took every last penny out of General Motors. They underestimated us, they underestimated you,” said Shawn Fain, president of the UAW union, during a speech broadcast on video.

After suspending the strike, union leaders are expected to travel to the city of Detroit, in the United States, headquarters of most of the assembly plants, to finalize the agreement with General Motors managers before it is presented to the workers. .

“The big three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have reached a historic agreement. A deal that was actually fought over for a while, but it was all done in good faith. “These record settlements reward auto workers who gave up so much to keep the industry running during the financial crisis more than a decade ago,” President Joe Biden said from Washington.

Agreement could affect competitiveness against other brands

According to analysts, Fain’s combative stance with companies was worth it for workers, as it allows them increases in salaries and cost of living increases that would exceed 30% when contracts expire in April 2028.

However, another group of analysts suggests that these benefits for workers could be transferred to the costs of final production. Likewise, it leaves the three main American manufacturers at a disadvantage compared to companies that do not have unionization, such as Tesla, or foreign companies such as Toyota.

With Reuters and AP