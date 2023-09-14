It is the second consecutive month that the world’s leading economy reports an acceleration in its annual inflation data. In August it stood at 3.7%, and in July at 3.2% year-on-year, a month in which it broke a 12-month streak of falls. Although the figure for the eighth month of the year was five tenths higher than the previous month, the market predicted that it would be around 3.6% and did not negatively affect the behavior of Wall Street.

A fact that did not take Wall Street investors by surprise. The annual inflation rate in the United States stood at 3.7%, just one tenth higher than what economists surveyed by Reuters expected. In monthly terms, consumer prices rose six tenths compared to July, mainly due to the increase in the price of gasoline.

Core inflation has fallen to 2.4% over the last three months – the lowest level in over two years. But despite the drop, I know families are feeling last month’s increase in gas prices. That’s why lowering costs for families, from the pump to the pharmacy, remains my priority. pic.twitter.com/mPAvsuMCKE —President Biden (@POTUS) September 13, 2023



And precisely, on a month-on-month basis, gasoline prices were the ones that contributed the most to the price increase, with an increase of 10.6%; In interannual terms they fell 3.3%.

Gasoline prices, which have stoked inflation concerns, peaked at $3.984 per gallon in the third week of the month, compared with $3.676 per gallon during the same period in July.

“Today’s report provides further evidence that core inflation is trending downward toward pre-pandemic levels, at a time when employment remains strong,” said US President Joe Biden, who also He added that “that is why I remain focused on reducing energy costs, investing in clean energy to strengthen our energy security.”

Core inflation, an indicator that the FED constantly reviews and in which the changing prices of food and energy are excluded, fell four tenths and stood at 4.3% annually in August, which is the lowest figure since September 2021 and what could define the path of the next decisions of the Central Bank.

Interest rate traders now see a 97% chance the Fed will hold benchmark rates steady in September, and a 61% chance there will be a pause in November, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

With Reuters